Morgan Stanley Sells 26,191 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Morgan Stanley cut its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 750,631 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 26,191 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.21% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $308,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,023 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $560.00 to $642.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $573.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $510.00 to $598.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $559.46.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $603.16 on Wednesday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $317.94 and a 12 month high of $617.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $531.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $476.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $37.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.95.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 15.77%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. Research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 21.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 15.72%.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.48, for a total value of $936,959.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,793 shares in the company, valued at $10,757,099.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total value of $9,063,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,357,566.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,724 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.48, for a total value of $936,959.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,757,099.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

