Morgan Stanley Sells 33,387 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,518,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 33,387 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.40% of Tractor Supply worth $308,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TSCO. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.6% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 13,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,821,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 15.0% in the third quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 13.4% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 67,737 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,757,000 after purchasing an additional 8,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.5% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America lowered Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $207.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stephens downgraded Tractor Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $226.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.68.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $249.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $234.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.60. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $185.00 and a one year high of $255.65.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 53.60%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.61%.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 8,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,168,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,673 shares in the company, valued at $2,418,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 8,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,168,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,418,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total transaction of $4,775,065.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,173,072.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,755 shares of company stock worth $20,087,782. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

