Morgan Stanley Sells 505,115 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,149,207 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 505,115 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.48% of NetEase worth $315,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of NetEase by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in NetEase during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in NetEase in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in NetEase by 27.4% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetEase during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTES opened at $108.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.40. NetEase, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.79 and a 12-month high of $118.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.12%.

NTES has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of NetEase from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.00.

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

