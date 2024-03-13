Morgan Stanley Sells 739,722 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,418,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 739,722 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.43% of State Street worth $295,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in State Street by 4.3% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 10,534 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in State Street in the third quarter worth $623,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in State Street by 5.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 72,597 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in State Street by 19.6% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in State Street by 14.6% in the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,807 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of State Street from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.83.

NYSE STT opened at $72.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.03 and a 200-day moving average of $71.35. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $62.78 and a 12 month high of $81.37.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. State Street had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. State Street’s payout ratio is 50.27%.

In related news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $886,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,015,755.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $886,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 149,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,015,755.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 2,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $190,238.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,801. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,597. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

