Morgan Stanley Sells 77,887 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,982,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 77,887 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.23% of Ingersoll Rand worth $317,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IR. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 136,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,706,000 after buying an additional 10,840 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 2nd quarter valued at $23,422,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 568,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,222,000 after purchasing an additional 13,036 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 525,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,517,000 after purchasing an additional 107,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,059,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,222,000 after purchasing an additional 28,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Evercore ISI lowered Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their target price for the company from $81.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.50.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

IR opened at $90.86 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.66 billion, a PE ratio of 47.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.44. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.84 and a 52 week high of $92.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is presently 4.21%.

Insider Transactions at Ingersoll Rand

In related news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 7,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $667,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 7,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $667,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total transaction of $21,638,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,957 shares in the company, valued at $8,290,843.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 293,011 shares of company stock valued at $26,374,789 over the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

Featured Stories

