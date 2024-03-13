Morgan Stanley Sells 807,806 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,478,691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 807,806 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.19% of Zimmer Biomet worth $278,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 21.6% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.9% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 20,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.0% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 56,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 34.3% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 272,987 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,635,000 after acquiring an additional 69,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.4% during the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 57,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

NYSE:ZBH opened at $128.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.29 and its 200 day moving average is $117.53. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $149.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 19.63%.

Insider Activity at Zimmer Biomet

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 26,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total transaction of $3,364,184.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,677,929.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their price target for the company from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.84.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

