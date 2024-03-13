Morgan Stanley Trims Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 883,525 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 236,925 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.28% of Pool worth $314,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Pool alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Pool by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pool in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pool in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Pool by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Pool during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $371.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $385.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $441,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,422. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Stock Up 0.7 %

Pool stock opened at $405.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $386.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $364.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $307.77 and a 52 week high of $422.73. The firm has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.01.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 37.94% and a net margin of 9.44%. Pool’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 13.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Pool’s payout ratio is 33.03%.

Pool Profile

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.