Morgan Stanley Trims Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 883,525 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 236,925 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.28% of Pool worth $314,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Pool by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pool in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pool in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Pool by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Pool during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $371.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $385.00.
In other news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $441,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,422. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.
Pool stock opened at $405.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $386.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $364.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $307.77 and a 52 week high of $422.73. The firm has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.01.
Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 37.94% and a net margin of 9.44%. Pool’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 13.3 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Pool’s payout ratio is 33.03%.
Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.
