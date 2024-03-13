Morgan Stanley Trims Stock Position in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,929,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 753,151 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 3.46% of Procore Technologies worth $321,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,174,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275,404 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its position in Procore Technologies by 302.5% in the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 2,773,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,447,000 after buying an additional 2,084,166 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,141,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,498 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Procore Technologies by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,574,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,378,000 after purchasing an additional 980,125 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Procore Technologies by 28.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,024,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,035,000 after acquiring an additional 886,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PCOR opened at $79.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.11 and a 1 year high of $80.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.34.

Procore Technologies ( NYSE:PCOR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.13. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.97% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $260.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.20 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 6,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $446,429.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,768 shares in the company, valued at $5,747,055.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Procore Technologies news, CFO Howard Fu sold 3,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $225,225.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,047 shares in the company, valued at $9,623,055. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 6,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $446,429.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,768 shares in the company, valued at $5,747,055.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 421,718 shares of company stock worth $31,767,305 over the last 90 days. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Procore Technologies from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Procore Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.14.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

