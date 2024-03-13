Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 4,675 Shares of Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 4,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.07, for a total transaction of $1,454,252.25. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,776,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,352,346,330.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Morningstar Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of Morningstar stock opened at $309.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.47 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $283.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $266.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.28 and a twelve month high of $316.05.
Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $538.70 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 6.92%.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet upgraded Morningstar from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.
Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.
