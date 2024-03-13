National CineMedia’s (NCMI) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their neutral rating on shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, RTT News reports. Wedbush currently has a $4.50 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered National CineMedia from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

National CineMedia Stock Up 0.5 %

Institutional Trading of National CineMedia

Shares of NASDAQ NCMI opened at $3.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. National CineMedia has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $6.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NCMI. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 110.0% during the second quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 102,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 53,571 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the third quarter worth $58,000.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

