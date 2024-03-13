National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Upgraded to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $67.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised National Health Investors from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a buy rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded National Health Investors from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded National Health Investors from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, National Health Investors has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $59.00.

National Health Investors Stock Performance

National Health Investors Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE NHI opened at $59.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 10.27 and a quick ratio of 10.27. National Health Investors has a one year low of $47.54 and a one year high of $59.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 115.02%.

Insider Activity

In other National Health Investors news, Director Charlotte A. Swafford purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.69 per share, with a total value of $586,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 110,185 shares in the company, valued at $6,466,757.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of National Health Investors

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NHI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 4.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in National Health Investors by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in National Health Investors by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in National Health Investors by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. 62.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

