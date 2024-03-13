Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.27

Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.27 and traded as low as $16.79. Nature’s Sunshine Products shares last traded at $17.20, with a volume of 77,332 shares traded.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.27. The company has a market cap of $328.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 424.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 570.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 392,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,927 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. 76.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Company Profile

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

