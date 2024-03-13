New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Shares Acquired by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Free Report) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,095 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of New York Mortgage Trust worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 30,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 27,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management increased its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 9,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. 52.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York Mortgage Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ:NYMT opened at $7.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.33.

New York Mortgage Trust Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.00%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -80.81%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NYMT. StockNews.com raised shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NYMT

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.