New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised New York Times from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. Argus raised New York Times from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $45.67.

New York Times Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE NYT opened at $43.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 1.02. New York Times has a 1-year low of $35.06 and a 1-year high of $49.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.97 and its 200-day moving average is $44.63.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10. New York Times had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $676.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that New York Times will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

New York Times Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.65%.

Insider Activity at New York Times

In related news, Director David S. Perpich sold 3,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $132,706.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,396.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director David S. Perpich sold 3,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $132,706.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,396.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 13,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $597,381.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,003,379.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,557 shares of company stock valued at $1,029,968 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New York Times

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NYT. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in New York Times during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Times during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Times during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of New York Times during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of New York Times during the second quarter worth $39,000. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com website.

