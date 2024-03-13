NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of NN (NASDAQ:NNBR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of NN from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.
View Our Latest Analysis on NNBR
NN Price Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NN
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of NN during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of NN by 703.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 14,945 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NN by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,407,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,629,000 after purchasing an additional 54,079 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of NN during the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NN during the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Institutional investors own 52.57% of the company’s stock.
About NN
NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision metal and plastic components and assemblies. It operates through two segments, Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for automotive and general industrial end markets for use in power steering, braking, transmissions, gasoline fuel system, diesel injection, and diesel emissions treatment applications, as well as use in heating, ventilation, and air conditioning.
Further Reading
