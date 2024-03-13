Obtala (LON:OBT) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.90

Shares of Obtala Ltd (LON:OBT – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.90 ($0.09) and traded as low as GBX 6.90 ($0.09). Obtala shares last traded at GBX 6.90 ($0.09), with a volume of 227,500 shares trading hands.
Obtala Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 6.90 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 6.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.92, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of £28.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86.
Obtala Company Profile
Obtala Limited, formerly Obtala Resources Limited, is engaged in the development of agricultural, food processing and timber projects, the holding of mineral resource licenses, projects and investment in other natural resources exploration and development companies and retail. The Company operates through four segments: Exploration and development, Agriculture and forestry, Investing activities and Retail.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Obtala
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Ambarella’s Stock Turning Point: AI Set to Propel Growth in 2024
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- ON Holdings Stock Price Tumbles: Is Now The Time to Buy?
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- GameStop Stock Is Giving Investors a Familiar Feeling, But Why?
Receive News & Ratings for Obtala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obtala and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.