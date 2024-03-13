Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,118 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Okta were worth $6,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $222,907.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,440 shares in the company, valued at $1,703,265.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 1,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $95,329.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,388.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $222,907.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,703,265.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,118 shares of company stock worth $1,776,577 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $107.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.86. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.04 and a 12 month high of $114.50.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.35. Okta had a negative net margin of 15.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $605.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OKTA. Scotiabank cut Okta from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Okta presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.39.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

