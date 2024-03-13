Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Short Interest Down 37.4% in February

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, a drop of 37.4% from the February 14th total of 2,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Old Republic International Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:ORI opened at $29.15 on Wednesday. Old Republic International has a fifty-two week low of $23.31 and a fifty-two week high of $30.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.29.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 12.10%. Sell-side analysts expect that Old Republic International will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 50.48%.

In other news, Director Barbara Adachi acquired 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.60 per share, for a total transaction of $55,055.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,845 shares in the company, valued at $224,367. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 6,528 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total value of $180,890.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,271.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 1,069.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 167.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded Old Republic International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

