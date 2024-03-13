Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Holdings Decreased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,209 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $6,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OMC. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its position in Omnicom Group by 164.5% in the third quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Omnicom Group by 7.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,209,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,593,000 after acquiring an additional 154,465 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 33,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 48,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total transaction of $43,936.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,753 shares in the company, valued at $845,194.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OMC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group began coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Macquarie raised Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.22.

Get Our Latest Analysis on OMC

Omnicom Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of OMC stock opened at $94.85 on Wednesday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.20 and a 12 month high of $99.23. The firm has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.72 and a 200-day moving average of $82.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.04. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.46%.

Omnicom Group Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.