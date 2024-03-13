Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Bought by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,438,988,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,217,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,322,000 after buying an additional 1,233,027 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,629,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,288,000 after purchasing an additional 34,999 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,505,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,291,000 after purchasing an additional 399,554 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,276,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,873 shares during the period.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:COWZ opened at $55.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.90.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

