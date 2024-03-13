Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Director Peter Thiel Sells 7,044,756 Shares

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) Director Peter Thiel sold 7,044,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $174,639,501.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,806,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,291,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $24.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 274.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.35. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.19 and a 12-month high of $27.50.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $608.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.48 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 193,805,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,327,636,000 after purchasing an additional 6,466,596 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 103,052,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420,419 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,816,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,062,000 after acquiring an additional 312,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,863,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PLTR. HSBC lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.21.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

