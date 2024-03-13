PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Given “Outperform” Rating at William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, RTT News reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a hold rating for the company. Sidoti upgraded shares of PAR Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of PAR Technology from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PAR Technology to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective (up from $47.00) on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.57.

PAR stock opened at $44.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.63 and a 200 day moving average of $40.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -17.43 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. PAR Technology has a 52 week low of $24.76 and a 52 week high of $49.84.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 1.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,139,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $117,699,000 after purchasing an additional 42,695 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,108,590 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,808,000 after purchasing an additional 173,575 shares during the period. Newtyn Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 1,208,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,596,000 after purchasing an additional 225,473 shares during the period. MFN Partners Management LP grew its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 991.4% in the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,091,404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,027,000 after purchasing an additional 991,404 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in PAR Technology by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,061,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,679,000 after buying an additional 32,103 shares during the last quarter.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

