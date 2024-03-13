Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 30.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,147 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,383 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $5,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 98.0% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 97 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 83.5% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paycom Software Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $186.84 on Wednesday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $374.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.60. The firm has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.16.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 20.12%. The firm had revenue of $434.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Paycom Software’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Paycom Software from $205.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Friday, January 5th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $262.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PAYC

Paycom Software Profile

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.