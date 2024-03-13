Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $50.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PBA

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

NYSE PBA opened at $35.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Pembina Pipeline has a 1-year low of $28.15 and a 1-year high of $35.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.4944 dividend. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 89.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pembina Pipeline

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,592,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $743,223,000 after acquiring an additional 370,234 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,038 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Finally, Partners Group Holding AG purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at $403,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

About Pembina Pipeline

(Get Free Report)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.