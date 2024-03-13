Pennant International Group (LON:PEN) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $31.60

Pennant International Group plc (LON:PEN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 31.60 ($0.40) and traded as low as GBX 29.11 ($0.37). Pennant International Group shares last traded at GBX 29.50 ($0.38), with a volume of 44,749 shares.

Pennant International Group Trading Down 1.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £10.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,950.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 31.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 31.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.65.

Pennant International Group Company Profile

Pennant International Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated training and support solutions, products, and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and Australia. It offers generic trainers, such as generic fastener installation, hand skill, stores loading, and flying controls trainers; basic helicopter maintenance trainers; hydraulic system principles trainers; integrated avionics maintenance trainers; crew escape and safety trainers; and engine starting system trainers, as well as wiring boards.

