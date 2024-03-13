Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,710 Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 0.21% of Alpine Income Property Trust worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 116.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 4,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jonestrading cut their target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alpine Income Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

Shares of NYSE:PINE opened at $15.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $217.58 million, a PE ratio of 84.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.85 and its 200-day moving average is $16.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.25 and a 52 week high of $17.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 578.98%.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

