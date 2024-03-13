Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,939 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 9,847.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,979 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Blackstone during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 327.1% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Family CFO Inc bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $123.70 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.15 and its 200-day moving average is $114.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.19 and a 52 week high of $133.53. The company has a market capitalization of $88.40 billion, a PE ratio of 67.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.51.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 205.46%.

In other news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $127.08 per share, with a total value of $29,482.56. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,349,313. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $127.08 per share, with a total value of $29,482.56. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,349,313. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,002.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,592,668 shares of company stock valued at $38,521,631. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Blackstone from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.53.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

