Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires 6,307 Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,307 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNL. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Global Net Lease by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 80,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Global Net Lease by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 199,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Global Net Lease by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 20,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Global Net Lease by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease Trading Up 0.3 %

Global Net Lease stock opened at $7.65 on Wednesday. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.83 and a fifty-two week high of $13.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Global Net Lease

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a $0.354 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.51%. This is a boost from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently -82.08%.

In related news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 4,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $43,049.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,861,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,367,100.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,024,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,218,970. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 4,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $43,049.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,861,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,367,100.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 571,978 shares of company stock valued at $5,362,151. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GNL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Net Lease to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Global Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

