Penserra Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,996 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Global Medical REIT worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 24,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 6.4% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 24,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 5.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,219,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,936,000 after buying an additional 62,999 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 54,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 19,013 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Global Medical REIT by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 98,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. 56.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Global Medical REIT Stock Down 1.8 %

GMRE stock opened at $8.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $585.87 million, a P/E ratio of 38.85 and a beta of 1.13. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.04 and a 12 month high of $11.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Global Medical REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.40%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 365.22%.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.

See Also

