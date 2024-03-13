Penserra Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,968 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of One Liberty Properties worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OLP. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in One Liberty Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of One Liberty Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 235.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of One Liberty Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in One Liberty Properties during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 36.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of One Liberty Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th.

Insider Activity at One Liberty Properties

In other One Liberty Properties news, COO Justin Clair sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $55,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,040.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other One Liberty Properties news, COO Justin Clair sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $55,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,040.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.36, for a total value of $67,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,665 shares in the company, valued at $3,950,229.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

One Liberty Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OLP opened at $22.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.55 and a 12 month high of $23.40.

One Liberty Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 26th. One Liberty Properties’s payout ratio is currently 130.44%.

One Liberty Properties Profile

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial and retail properties. Many of these properties are subject to long-term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

