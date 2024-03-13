Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys 6,201 Shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,201 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Ladder Capital by 55.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Ladder Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LADR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ladder Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE LADR opened at $11.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 64.38, a current ratio of 64.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Ladder Capital Corp has a 52 week low of $8.76 and a 52 week high of $12.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.97 and its 200 day moving average is $10.80. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.92.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $121.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.22 million. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 9.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ladder Capital Corp will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is currently 113.58%.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

