Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys 7,736 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 193,400.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,736 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in AerCap by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 51,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,263,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AerCap by 7.4% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AerCap during the 3rd quarter worth about $498,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in AerCap by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of AerCap by 96.5% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 40,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 19,926 shares during the period. 92.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on AER shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of AerCap from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of AerCap in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on AerCap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on AerCap from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AerCap has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.71.

AerCap Price Performance

NYSE:AER opened at $82.82 on Wednesday. AerCap Holdings has a 52 week low of $49.58 and a 52 week high of $83.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.28.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.67. AerCap had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 41.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. AerCap’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

AerCap Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

