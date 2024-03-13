Penserra Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Penserra Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Motco lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 136.3% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 2,174.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 89.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $67.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $46.21 and a 12 month high of $68.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.62.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BSX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $876,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,304,739.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $898,941.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,352,839. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,304,739.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,460 shares of company stock valued at $4,759,945 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.