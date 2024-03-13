Penserra Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Free Report) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,883 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,510,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2,442.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 909,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,783,000 after acquiring an additional 873,466 shares during the period. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,196,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 983.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 604,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,427,000 after acquiring an additional 549,100 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,715,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,827,000 after acquiring an additional 536,101 shares during the period. 53.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Price Performance

ARI stock opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 67.74 and a quick ratio of 67.73. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.58 and a 1 year high of $12.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.67 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.90.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total transaction of $458,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 541,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,202,178.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

ARI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.