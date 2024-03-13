Penserra Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,399 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 25.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 9,351 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 173,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 11,566 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 833,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,523,000 after acquiring an additional 27,542 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the third quarter valued at about $653,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Easterly Government Properties by 17.6% during the third quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StockNews.com raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $11.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 61.34 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 4.65. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $15.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 557.89%.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

