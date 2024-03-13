Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $403,000 Stock Position in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Free Report) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,989 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Orchid Island Capital worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Orchid Island Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Orchid Island Capital by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 182.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Orchid Island Capital to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

Shares of ORC stock opened at $8.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.14. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.27.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio is -175.61%.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

