Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $421,000 Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Penserra Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,188 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 7.9% during the second quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 8,486 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Cito Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the third quarter worth $660,000. First Merchants Corp raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 27.7% during the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 104,974 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,160,000 after purchasing an additional 22,754 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Fortinet by 1,409.5% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 78,720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after buying an additional 73,505 shares during the period. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its position in Fortinet by 25.6% during the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 47,047 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after buying an additional 9,597 shares during the period. 65.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $2,809,587.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,701,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,269,590.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $2,549,620.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,887,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,992,346.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $2,809,587.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,701,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,269,590.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 138,721 shares of company stock worth $8,980,918. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Trading Down 0.2 %

FTNT stock opened at $71.34 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.10. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $81.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 7,572.46% and a net margin of 21.64%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FTNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC lowered Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Fortinet from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Fortinet from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. DZ Bank downgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Fortinet from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.55.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

