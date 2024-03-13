Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $421,000 Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 153.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $238.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $241.58 and a 200-day moving average of $239.56. The company has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.55, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.79. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.89 and a 52 week high of $251.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $677.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.56 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 305.15% and a net margin of 22.92%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.30%.

Verisk Analytics announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VRSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $253.00 target price (up from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.15.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VRSK

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.64, for a total transaction of $355,109.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,513,370.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.64, for a total transaction of $355,109.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,513,370.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.61, for a total transaction of $53,937.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,407.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,266 shares of company stock worth $790,554 in the last quarter. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.