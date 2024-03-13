Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $425,000 Stock Holdings in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Free Report) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,565 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MFA Financial were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MFA. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 55.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,131,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,823,000 after buying an additional 404,416 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 11.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 6.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 905,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,650,000 after buying an additional 54,553 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MFA Financial during the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 113.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,127,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,573,000 after buying an additional 1,131,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on MFA Financial from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on MFA Financial in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.25 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

MFA Financial Stock Up 1.6 %

MFA Financial stock opened at $11.40 on Wednesday. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $11.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 2.11.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.12. MFA Financial had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $169.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

MFA Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 350.00%.

MFA Financial Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

Featured Stories

