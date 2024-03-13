Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $442,000 Stock Holdings in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,512 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ready Capital were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ready Capital by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,249,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,371,000 after acquiring an additional 11,675,364 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 17.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,402,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,922,000 after purchasing an additional 967,743 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,798,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,212,000 after buying an additional 2,312,011 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ready Capital by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,129,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,306,000 after buying an additional 1,484,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Ready Capital by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,603,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,211,000 after buying an additional 772,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Stock Performance

RC opened at $8.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.40. Ready Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $8.30 and a 52-week high of $11.97.

Ready Capital Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.59%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 51.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered Ready Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.50 price target on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

Read Our Latest Report on Ready Capital

Insider Activity

In other Ready Capital news, Director Kevin M. Luebbers purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.43 per share, for a total transaction of $42,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 119,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,967.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.