Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $464,000 Position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Penserra Capital Management LLC cut its position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 89.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,942 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Celsius by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,435,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,091,000 after buying an additional 58,764 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,238,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,862,000 after purchasing an additional 43,419 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the 1st quarter worth about $93,034,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,566,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,559,000 after purchasing an additional 42,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 288.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,334,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,127,000 after purchasing an additional 991,204 shares during the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CELH. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Celsius from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Celsius from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.14.

Celsius Stock Up 6.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH opened at $91.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.10. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.75 and a 12-month high of $91.36. The firm has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a PE ratio of 117.76, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.87.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Celsius had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 131.58%. The firm had revenue of $347.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 95.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 60,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $2,015,198.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,603,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,354,054.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 60,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $2,015,198.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,603,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,354,054.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 129,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total transaction of $6,157,458.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,413,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,834,808.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 960,568 shares of company stock worth $49,436,582 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

