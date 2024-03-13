Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $468,000 Stock Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,436 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 727 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 97.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 22,798 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after buying an additional 11,241 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 101.7% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 9,969 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 5,026 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 7.5% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 84,448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,520,000 after buying an additional 5,877 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 0.8% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 41,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,366,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the third quarter worth approximately $1,186,000. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $159.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Owens Corning has a one year low of $88.86 and a one year high of $160.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.46.

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.39. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 14.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.29%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OC shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Owens Corning from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $164.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.43.

In other Owens Corning news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $1,397,487.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,417,214.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Gunner Smith sold 7,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.99, for a total transaction of $1,108,783.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,140 shares in the company, valued at $5,384,498.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian Chambers sold 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $1,397,487.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 269,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,417,214.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,907 shares of company stock valued at $2,715,869. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

