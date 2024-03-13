Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $475,000 Holdings in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Free Report) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of CTO Realty Growth worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in CTO Realty Growth during the second quarter worth $96,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in CTO Realty Growth during the second quarter worth $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in CTO Realty Growth by 122.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in CTO Realty Growth during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CTO Realty Growth during the first quarter worth $152,000. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CTO opened at $17.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $388.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 567.17 and a beta of 0.77. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.63 and a 12 month high of $18.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. CTO Realty Growth’s payout ratio is 5,066.67%.

CTO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

