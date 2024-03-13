Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $501,000 Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Penserra Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,303 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TT. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 58.0% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.31, for a total transaction of $742,413.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,788 shares in the company, valued at $14,700,168.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 6,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.19, for a total value of $2,000,468.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,589,600.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.31, for a total value of $742,413.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,700,168.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,874 shares of company stock valued at $8,462,825. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $253.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.31.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $287.71 on Wednesday. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $162.04 and a 12-month high of $289.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $265.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.15. The firm has a market cap of $65.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 11.45%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 38.23%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Stories

