Penserra Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,773 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 0.25% of City Office REIT worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of City Office REIT in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in City Office REIT in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in City Office REIT in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in City Office REIT by 736.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in City Office REIT by 2,533.6% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 6,562 shares in the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CIO opened at $4.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.88. City Office REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $7.68. The company has a market capitalization of $176.06 million, a PE ratio of -17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

City Office REIT ( NYSE:CIO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.42). City Office REIT had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $44.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Analysts forecast that City Office REIT, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is -160.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.

City Office REIT is an internally-managed real estate company focused on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality office properties located predominantly in Sun Belt markets. City Office currently owns or has a controlling interest in 5.7 million square feet of office properties. The Company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

