Penserra Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Penserra Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COF. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 153,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 25.7% in the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 12,471,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,363,957,000 after buying an additional 2,549,030 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,498,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,471,000 after buying an additional 40,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 76,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,443,000 after buying an additional 10,107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $5,168,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,614,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,980 shares in the company, valued at $7,147,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $5,168,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,614,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $140.27 on Wednesday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $83.93 and a 52 week high of $140.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $53.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.47.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 9.88%. Equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 20.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Capital One Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $142.00 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.42.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

