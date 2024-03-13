Penserra Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 848 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 63.0% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 18.5% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in MSCI by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,369,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in MSCI by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 29,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,166,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in MSCI by 10.3% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 278,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,691,000 after purchasing an additional 25,870 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $565.80 on Wednesday. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $451.55 and a 52 week high of $617.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $563.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $536.59. The company has a market cap of $44.75 billion, a PE ratio of 39.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $690.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.64 million. MSCI had a net margin of 45.42% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 14.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MSCI shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on MSCI from $572.00 to $601.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $588.00 to $638.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $544.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $578.21.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

