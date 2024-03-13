Penserra Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lowered its position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,105 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,732 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMX. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 219.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in América Móvil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of América Móvil by 198.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,808 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of América Móvil in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

América Móvil Price Performance

Shares of AMX opened at $19.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $15.99 and a 1-year high of $23.07. The firm has a market cap of $59.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. América Móvil had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 18.02%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

AMX has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of América Móvil from $21.00 to $22.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on América Móvil from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.16 to $22.22 in a report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.57.

About América Móvil

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

