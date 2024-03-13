Penserra Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Posted by on Mar 13th, 2024

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHIFree Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IHI. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,915,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,857,000 after buying an additional 245,906 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,631,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,152,000 after buying an additional 380,057 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,813,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,527,000 after buying an additional 37,743 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,210,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,815,000 after acquiring an additional 7,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 25.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,144,000 after acquiring an additional 241,824 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $58.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12-month low of $43.96 and a 12-month high of $59.14.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

(Free Report)

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.