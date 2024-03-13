Penserra Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IHI. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,915,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,857,000 after buying an additional 245,906 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,631,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,152,000 after buying an additional 380,057 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,813,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,527,000 after buying an additional 37,743 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,210,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,815,000 after acquiring an additional 7,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 25.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,144,000 after acquiring an additional 241,824 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $58.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12-month low of $43.96 and a 12-month high of $59.14.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

