Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,855 Shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in LTC Properties by 3,395.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in LTC Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in LTC Properties by 73.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in LTC Properties during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in LTC Properties by 472.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

LTC Properties Price Performance

NYSE:LTC opened at $32.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 13.29, a quick ratio of 13.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.87. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.30 and a 12 month high of $35.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.73 and its 200 day moving average is $32.08.

LTC Properties Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 7.11%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.56%.

In related news, Director Boyd W. Hendrickson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $245,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,816 shares in the company, valued at $712,946.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on LTC Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LTC

LTC Properties Profile

(Free Report)

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 201 properties in 26 states with 29 operating partners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.